Nuggets 2018-19 Player Previews: Tyler Lydon

Last Season: Tyler Lydon was limited to 16 games during his first season in the NBA, due to injury. The season was complex. Lydon, a Nuggets’ first-round pick in 2017, did show flashes of hustle and productivity when he played with averages of 12.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League. The Injury – a torn meniscus – came just as he was settling in.

“I had never been injured before,” Lydon said. “My worst injury was a spraining an ankle. So, it was a tough thing to go through but I tried to use it to my advantage. I tried to work on my body, add muscle, add weight and all of that stuff. I try to see the game in a different way. I tried to learn from watching and studying guys and the way they play. So, I thought that was really helpful. So, I just tried to use it to my advantage.”

2018-19 Outlook: Early on in the offseason, Lydon had already put on 15 pounds of muscle. Then he proved to be one of the Nuggets’ best 3-point shooters in summer league, making six in three games while averaging 46.2 percent from deep. As depth on the roster, he’ll be able to build on that foundation this season, as he continues to get full confidence and explosiveness in the knee.

Bold Prediction: Lydon will make 50 3-pointers during the season and will average 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

