Nuggets 2018-19 Player Previews: Torrey Craig

Last Season: From summer league in 2017 to the end of the 2017-18 season, perhaps no player had as meteoric a rise as Torrey Craig. The rookie forward went from player the Nuggets were giving a look in summer league to an integral part of the team by the end of the regular season. And he accomplished it all through enduring the back-and-forth of playing in the G League as well because he was on a two-way contract.

His success was built on defense. Craig was as good a perimeter defender as the Nuggets had, grading out high in isolation, off-screen and hand-off actions. In addition, he displayed some scoring touch and averaged 4.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting. Craig added 3.3 rebounds in an average of 16.1 minutes per game. He played in 39 games with the Nuggets.

2018-19 Outlook: Expect Craig to get an expanded role off the bench this season, likely going from 16 minutes per game to somewhere in the 20-22 range this season. He’ll be counted on again to take on the toughest covers in the NBA as the Nuggets look to improve their defensive profile in the upcoming season. He’ll also provide some scoring, particularly in spot-up shooting, from the offensive glass, and from cutting movement.

Bold Prediction: Craig will average 10 points per game, and have the Nuggets’ best defensive rating at season’s end.

