Nuggets 2018-19 Player Previews: DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell & Thomas Welsh

Last Season: UCLA center Thomas Welsh, the Nuggets’ second-round draft choice this year, posted averages of 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line (45-of-112) and 82.8 percent from the free throw line for the Bruins, who advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, forward DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell averaged 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.65 steals in 49 games for the Bakken Bears of the Danish League in 2017-18. Both players played well for the Nuggets in summer league. Akoon-Purcell averaged 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.00 steals in 19.3 minutes per game. He was third on the team in scoring.

Welsh was banged up during summer league, but showed a lot of potential when he was on the court. He stood out in his willingness to make all of the little plays that helped keep an offense on schedule and a defense solid.

2018-19 Outlook: Both Akoon-Purcell and Welsh were rewarded with two-way contracts, and they will spend the season getting game reps in the G League, while also getting practice reps with the Nuggets. Both players are on two-year, two-way deals.

