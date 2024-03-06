17-TIME NBA CHAMPION BOSTON CELTICS TO FACE DEFENDING CHAMPION DENVER NUGGETS IN THE NBA ABU DHABI GAMES 2024

- The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 Will Feature the Celtics and Nuggets Playing Two Preseason Games on Oct. 4 and 6 -



LONDON AND ABU DHABI, March 6, 2024 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 will feature the 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets playing two preseason games on Friday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The Celtics currently feature five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņģis. Holiday participated in the inaugural NBA Abu Dhabi Games in 2022 as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets currently feature two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

Ticket sales information and the venue for the games will be announced at a later date. Fans can register their interest in receiving more information by visiting nba.com/abudhabi. Special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences, hospitality and local hotel accommodations will be available for purchase at nbaexperiences.com/nba-abu-dhabi-games-2024.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that features preseason NBA Global Games, the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event. The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under Experience Abu Dhabi – the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE’s capital – serve as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.

NBA games have aired in the UAE since the 1987-88 season. Fans can follow the NBA on Instagram, Snapchat and X(@NBAArabic) for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic. NBA fans in the UAE and across the Middle East can shop online at NBAStoreME.com and at the NBA Store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi for the widest selection of official NBA merchandise ever available in the region.

H.E., Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

“Our collaboration with the NBA supports our strategy of empowering youth in the UAE, the region and beyond. With the event now in its third year, we are excited to once again host The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 and build on our track record of hosting top-tier sporting events.”

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum:

“We’re excited to bring two of the best teams in the NBA to Abu Dhabi in the Celtics and the Nuggets. There is incredible momentum around basketball in the UAE and across the Middle East, and we believe these games as well as our year-round grassroots development and fan engagement efforts will be a catalyst for the continued growth of the game in the region.”

Boston Celtics Team President Rich Gotham:

“The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide, and we welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi. Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke:

“The Denver Nuggets organization couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to visit and play NBA games in Abu Dhabi this coming preseason. We look forward to this unique experience and being able to help expand the global reach of our great league.”

About the NBA