Game Preview: Nuggets Take on Kings in Final Contest Before All-Star Break

The Denver Nuggets are looking to head in to the All-Star break on a high note as they play their final game before the break tonight against the Sacramento Kings. This will be the last game the Nuggets play until February 22 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nuggets still sit in second place in the Western Conference with a 38-18 record. Denver has won seven of their last 10, despite a three-game losing streak. The Nuggets snapped that losing streak on Monday with a win over the Miami Heat. Denver has gone an NBA-best 24-4 at home this season.

The Kings are sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record. Sacramento has won their last two games against the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

This is the third time the Nuggets and Kings have played this season. Denver took the first game at home, 126-112 on October 23. The Nuggets also took the second game in the season series on January 3 with a 117-113 road victory. Jamal Murray exploded in the second half of that game with 17 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Sacramento’s updated roster: The Kings were players at the trade deadline, making moves to strengthen their roster as they look to make a playoff push. The Kings have added Harrison Barnes, Caleb Swanigan, Alec Burkes and Corey Brewer since the last time they played the Nuggets. Barnes was the marquee acquisition for the Kings. The 6’8” forward gives them a solid wing player who is averaging 17.4 points between his 49 games with the Dallas Mavericks and two games with the Kings. Alec Burks gives the Kings a veteran double-digit scorer who can provide depth to their backcourt.

The Nuggets’ rotation: The Nuggets have had many players step up this season as they have stayed at or near the top of the Western Conference. Malik Beasley and Monte Morris have solidified themselves as young players on the rise as they’ve filled in for Gary Harris and Jamal Murray who have missed time this season. Paul Millsap recently returned to the Denver lineup and has come off the bench on Monday. Mason Plumlee has been a good pairing with Nikola Jokić when the Nuggets go with an extra-large frontcourt.

Finishing strong: The Nuggets are just a game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets have a road-heavy schedule to end the season so picking up home wins where they’ve been so successful this season is critical. The Nuggets are 14-2 at home against Western Conference opponents this season. Heading into the All-Star break on a high-note would be a great ending to this portion of the season for a Nuggets team that has gotten off to a historic start.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.