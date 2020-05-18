Kroenke Sports Charities Hosts Auction To Benefit Food Agencies

As the city of Denver works to come together to support those affected by COVID-19, non-profit agencies providing food services have been working especially hard. With meal insecurity on the rise, Kroenke Sports Charities aims to support four organizations who have been working tirelessly to make sure that no members of our community go hungry.

For the first time, Kroenke Sports Charities is hosting an auction featuring one-of-a-kind items from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth with 100% of the proceeds benefitting local food agencies including Food Bank of the Rockies, Metro Caring, Project Angel Heart and Volunteers of America Colorado.

Available through 8 p.m. MDT on Thursday, May 21, the auction includes 60 items. Included are multiple signed balls and jerseys from Nuggets players such as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, Jr. and many more. In addition, the auction also features an autographed Jokic jersey from the 2019 All-Star game and a ball signed by the 2019-20 Nuggets team. Autographed and game-used pieces from the Avalanche, Rapids and Mammoth round out the offerings from this unique fundraiser benefitting community partners.

Proceeds from this auction will aid select local agencies as a record number of people are in need of groceries and meals due to the current pandemic. Food Bank of the Rockies, one of the largest food bank networks in Colorado, has been expanding outreach to include early-learning centers and healthcare providers. Metro Caring is providing food to three times the number of households who shopped with them before the pandemic. Project Angel Heart, an agency that prepares and delivers free medically tailored meals for Coloradoans with serious health conditions, is busier now than ever. Volunteer of America Colorado serves more than 140,000 Coloradoans each year offering hunger and nutrition programs including Meals on Wheels and many other community support programs. All agencies have been selected for their outstanding commitment to helping those in need both pre-crisis and during the current challenges.

Bidding is open until Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. MDT. To participate, click here or text “KSC” to 76278.