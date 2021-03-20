Julio Flores is Western Union's First Shot taker for Nuggets vs. Bulls

Julio Flores, club director of Cope Boys & Girls Club, is tonight's Western Union First Shot taker. Here is more about Flores:

First Shot: Friday, 3/19 - Julio Flores, Club Director, Cope Boys & Girls Club

I have been involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver for over 36 years now, believe it or not! After so many years, I have built many relationships – and have a huge group of young women and men that are now a part of my life.

I started as a member at the Johnson Club, and then the Owen Club, where I was a member until I was 18. After taking some time away to start a family, I returned to volunteer in 2003, where I served as one of the football and basketball coaches at the Denver Broncos Club in Montbello.

I truly enjoy coaching and developing youth through sports, and the Club has allowed me to do just that. After a few years at Broncos, I was offered the position as their Athletics Specialist, where I served for a year. Then, in 2009, I was given the opportunity to serve as the Club Director at the Cope Club.

I have now been at the Cope Club for 11 years, where I’ve built strong relationships with the community, schools, and families. I implemented the Bully Program at Cope that has received recognition from Cartoon Network and has been implemented at other Clubs. But most importantly, I’ve been able to coach and mentor countless amazing young people over my time here. The experience has been truly priceless.