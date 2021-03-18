James Blacksun is the Western Union First Shot Taker for Nuggets-Hornets

James Blacksun is the Western Union First Shot Taker.

Here is more about James:

Hi Nuggets fans, my name is James. My friend Victor and I have been Nuggets season ticket members for 5 years. We have been Nuggets fans ever since we were small and have been friends since middle school. Going to all the events and games that the season tickets provide is some of the coolest experiences that we’ve had. From meeting the team and taking pictures with the "should-be" MVP to watching the Game 7 win against the Spurs for our first playoff series win in 10 years. We love watching our Nuggets and are excited for what’s to come!

GO NUGGETS!!