Gold Crown Robot to take Western Union First Shot ahead of Pelicans-Nuggets

Shooting today’s Western Union First Shot is the Gold Crown Robot! And yes… these awesome kids BUILT this robot!



Through Gold Crown's Enrichment Program – including the Robotics Club and other STEAM programs which helped build this robot, they "provide a creative, accepting environment that encourages their members to imagine creatively, reason systematically, and work collaboratively in order to learn continuously." Gold Crown Enrichment is a member of The Clubhouse Network: Where Technology Meets Imagination with the mission "to provide a creative and safe out-of-school learning environment where youth work with adult mentors to explore their own ideas, develop new skills, and build confidence in themselves through the use of technology."

To learn more about Gold Crown Enrichment, click here: https://www.goldcrownfoundation.com/enrichment/