Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Stephanie

Stephanie, a Colorado native, is extremely excited to be a third-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She began her dance career at the age of three. One of her earliest memories of dance was her first recital where she dressed up in a little yellow feathered costume that resembled a chicken. “I could still re-enact some of the dance moves!” she said. She has made so many memories throughout the past two seasons of being a DND, but one of her favorites was experiencing opening night for the first time, “All of the fans, music, the national anthem and lights; it’s an experience like no other as we wait underneath the basketball hoops to run on the court! It’s so much to take in as a rookie. I appreciate this part every year.”

Aside from dance, Stephanie loves working one-on-one with special needs children and enjoys being someone who plays an important role in their life that they can count on. “It is such blessing to see kids grow and make better choices than they would have before.” Working as a SPED Instructional Assistant is her full-time job, so being organized when balancing work, home, and Nuggets life is a must. She uses her calendar to receive all the reminders she can get.

A pregame ritual of hers is listening to the songs of the routines that will be performed that night, on repeat during her drive to Pepsi Center. It helps her focus and prepare for the game.

Stephanie lives by the quote, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not lean on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” -Proverbs 3:5-6. Stephanie’s warm heart is truly treasured by the rest of the DND!