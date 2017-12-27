Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Lexi

This is Lexi’s rookie year with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She was born and raised in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, making her super eager to be cheering on her home team.

Lexi has been dancing since she was three years old. She took ballet classes at her local recreation center and continued being on dance teams through high school, college at Colorado State University, and she danced with the Colorado Mammoth. She has made many memories in her dance career but her favorite memory so far with the DND was going to Fort Carson for an open practice. “It was a great experience to see the small community come together to watch the Nuggets practice. The energy was incredible, and it was amazing to see that we have dedicated fans all over,” she says.

Other than dance, her schedule is a little crazy and sometimes gets hard to balance. She teaches History full time and coaches the varsity poms team at the high school she teaches at. “I generally get up at 4:30 and either have practice for the high school or I go work out. I go to Nuggets practice right after school and get home around 11 pm.” she explains. This schedule can be a lot if she doesn’t organize herself. She typically gets organized on the weekend. “I meal prep for the week and get most things done for school so that I don't have that extra stress during the week.”

The quote Lexi lives by is “Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don't have the strength.” -Teddy Roosevelt. Teddy Roosevelt is her favorite president and she says this quote embodies who he is and helps her get through tough times in life. We are proud to have such a strong young lady as a member of the DND.