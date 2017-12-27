Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Jeanna

This season Jeanna is a rookie with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She is from Denver, Colorado, making her extremely proud to represent her home state.

Jeanna has been dancing for twenty years. Her earliest memory of dance is her very first ballet class and how excited she was about wearing a pink leotard and tutu. She has made so many memories the past twenty years, but her favorite memory from being a DND so far, is her very first performance during the pre-season game against OKC. “Nothing beats the feeling of dancing on the court with my teammates and fans that love the Nuggets as much as I do!” she exclaims.

Aside from being a DND, Jeanna is a revenue manager at a hotel. Her favorite part about her job is receiving positive performance reports and feedback on the hotel's performance, “it always makes the hard work worthwhile,” she says. She balances work and being a DND with “lots and lots of notes and reminders on my calendar!” she says, “I also try to stay on top of communication with my work boss and with our Coach, AJ.”

A quote that Jeanna lives by is, "Worrying does not empty tomorrow of its troubles, it empties today of its strength." We truly admire her up beat, fun personality and we are proud to call her one of our very own DND.