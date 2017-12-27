Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Haley

Haley is a third-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She was born and raised in Omaha, NE, but has called Denver her new home for the past two and a half years. Aside from dance, she is a marketing and events coordinator for a local technology startup company. Her favorite part about the work she does is the creative component of bringing a brand to life and watching ideas develop from the ground up.

Haley has been dancing since she was three years old, she danced all through high school, and continued at The University of Nebraska - Lincoln. “I wasn't ready to end my dance career there, so after graduation I decided to make the trip to the Mile High city and auditioned for the DND. Next thing I knew, I made the team and had two weeks to pack up and move to Denver. It was hands down the best decision I've ever made!” she exclaimed. “My fondest memory thus far, as a DND, would have to be when I got the opportunity to travel to China last year to promote the NBA. The trip was culturally enriching, and the experience was second to none!”

Haley says that balancing a full-time job, Nuggets obligations, family and friends can be tough, but she remembers that staying organized and mindful about planning helps a lot, “I live and breathe by my calendar!” she says.

A quote she lives by is, "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." Haley makes sure she is doing the things that she loves, every single day. “Without the constant pursuit of her dreams, goals, and passions, I wouldn't be where I am today, doing the things that make me the happiest version of myself!” We are incredibly lucky to have Haley as a DND for her third season now!