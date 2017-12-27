Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Erin

This is Erin’s rookie season with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND) and she is beyond excited. She was born and raised in St. Louis, but after graduating from high school, she knew she wanted to experience life outside of Missouri. She decided to move to Nebraska for college and then proceeded to live in four other states. “I’ve lived in Colorado for four years now and I couldn’t be happier with life here in Denver” she says.

Erin started dancing at the age of five. She was a shy kid and her mother thought that dance classes would help her become more social, little did she know that those early classes would begin her lifelong passion for dance. Erin’s earliest memory of dance is from when she was around the age of seven or eight, “I remember getting all dressed up in my black leotard and ballet skirt, going down to my basement, and pretending to teach dance classes to an imaginary room of students.” she says smiling ear to ear. “I’ve been blessed to have been on the dance/cheer teams for the Indiana Pacers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Colorado Mammoth. All of the ladies I’ve danced with have been extremely talented and I’m been humbled by all of my experiences.” she says. Her favorite memory so far this season as a DND was the first preseason game. Being a DND has been a goal of Erin’s for several years now, so putting the uniform on and stepping out on the court for the first time made everything feel so real to her.

Outside of being a member of the DND, Erin works as a Finance Manager for a health insurance company. Her favorite part of her job is that she can sift through massive amounts of data, uncover underlying issues, and work to resolve them. “I consider myself pretty detail oriented, so I love the investigation element of my work. It feels extremely rewarding to find errors that could have substantially large downstream impacts.” she says. Being organized is the key to balancing the demands of work and dance for Erin. “I plan my life one week at a time and ensure that I’m mentally ready for the upcoming seven days. Before I leave each morning for work, I make sure I have all my meals packed for the day and my practice/game day outfits with me.” She is one organized woman and we are so proud to call her one of our very own DND.