Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Ashlee

Ashlee is a fifth-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Following her dream to become a Denver Nuggets Dancer is what brought her here to Colorado. She has been dancing for eighteen years now. Her earliest memory of dance is with her cousins, “we would have sleep overs every weekend and spend hours making up routines to perform them over and over for our parents.” she says. Her favorite memory as a DND out of the past five seasons is being chosen to represent the organization at the 2017 NBA Global Games in London.

Ashlee is a make-up artist for MAC, and a full-time student. She stays organized by knowing what her priorities are, making a to do list, and keeping an organized planner. She recently took some biology classes for her major and quickly learned that she loves anatomy and physiology. “My favorite part about this is learning how amazing the human body is and how efficiently it works. Being able to apply this knowledge I have gained in my everyday life has been extremely helpful,” she says.

A quote that Ashlee lives by is, "A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new."-Albert Einstein. We love her ambition and are so proud to call her one of our very own DND for the fifth year in a row now.