Denver Nuggets 2018 Summer Caravan

The Denver Nuggets Caravan is coming to your area! Starting on June 12th through October the Nuggets will be hosting events throughout the Denver metro area. Join the Caravan for food, fun, and opportunities to win Nuggets swag and gear.

Denver Nuggets Caravan gives fans the opportunity to connect with representatives of the team and learn about the upcoming plans for the 2018-19 NBA Season. The fan outreach tour will engage with fans throughout the Front Range.

Below is a schedule for when the Caravan will be in your area. All Caravan Happy Hours are from 5:30 – 7:30 pm unless otherwise specified. Continue to check back for more dates and locations that will be added throughout the season. We can’t wait to see you at one or all of our happy hours this summer! Go Nuggets!

Click here to RSVP for one of our Caravan Happy Hours this summer or call 303.287.3865.