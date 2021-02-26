Dave Chung to take Western Union First Shot in Nuggets vs. Wizards

Nuggets season ticket holder Dave Chung will take the Western Union First Shot in Denver's matchup against the Wizards. Here is more about Dave:

I'm Dave Chung, and I'm a Denver Nuggets superfan and season ticket holder. I live in Parker with my wife Courtneyrose, son Will, and our two dogs Alfie and Miles. I'm a user experience writer, and I've written many of the words people read every day on some of the world's most popular apps, websites, and operating systems (but no one knows it!). We've been Nuggets fans since the powder blue days, and our love for the team played a bigger-than-you'd-think role in bringing us to Colorado years ago.

Ever since attending our first Nuggets game and taking our first of many pictures with Rocky, the Nuggets have been a part of our lives. Before our son Will was born, Rocky was in our baby announcement picture, and the Nuggets crew made sure our picture came out perfectly. Vlatko Čančar's "Equality" jersey from the NBA bubble is a central part of our home decor, and we love everything it represents. Whether we're watching a game at home, as virtual fans, or in the arena with our incredible row of fellow season ticket holders, we are proud Nuggets fans and rep our team wherever we go.