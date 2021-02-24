Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver is Western Union First Shot taker for Nuggets vs. Blazers

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver is the Western Union First Shot taker prior to the Nuggets' game against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 23. Here are more details:

Kroenke Sports Charities has been honored to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver for many years. BGCMD is an active participant in Nuggets Program Sales to help raise funds for local clubs, and many other programs including Jr Nuggets clinics, and Mentoring Programs have been hosted at various Boys & Girls Clubs with the Denver Nuggets.

Most recently, KSC, in partnership with Colorado Honda Dealers, activated our new Nuggets Family Fit program with Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Family Fit provides kits that include healthy snacks, and tools for physical activities including jump ropes, water bottles, basketballs, and online resources. We understand that the focus on kids’ health is just as critical as academics.

While the kids loved the Family Fit kits, the kids at Cope Club also got to have SuperMascot Rocky and Nuggets Community Ambassador Ervin Johnson stop by for an afternoon game of pick up.

This month's activities were capped off with a very unique activation where members from Broncos Boys & Girls Club had the chance to speak about social and racial justice on a Zoom call with Nuggets Point-Guard, Monte Morris.

These are just a few of the many ways the Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities continue to support Boys & Girls Clubs and the surrounding Colorado community.