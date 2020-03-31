ALTITUDE SPORTS AND KSE TO DEBUT ‘SPORTS SOCIAL’ SHOW WITH EXCLUSIVE GABE LANDESKOG AND TIM CONNELLY INTERVIEWS

Tomorrow, Altitude Sports and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) will debut Sports Social, an all-digital two-hour live show with exclusive interviews with Colorado Avalanche captain, Gabe Landeskog and Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly. The show will provide unique programming that aims to educate, inform, entertain and connect fans on a local, national and international level.

The show, hosted by Altitude Sports talent, will air live Monday through Friday on select KSE digital platforms from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. MDT and will re-air on Altitude Sports TV from 5-7 p.m. MDT. Sports Social can be viewed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and websites for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth and Altitude Sports.

Sports Social’s main hosts will include Altitude Sports talent, Vic Lombardi, Kyle Keefe, Katy Winge, Marc Moser and Conor McGahey. Guest hosts and analysis will be provided by Chris Marlowe, Scott Hastings, Peter McNab, Lauren Jbara, Richard Fleming, Todd Romero, Mark Rycroft, John-Michael Liles, Teddy Jenner, Marcelo Balboa and Chris Dempsey.

“Altitude Sports and KSE believes it’s essential to keep fans engaged and informed during this hiatus of games and our regular programming,” said Kenny Miller, Altitude Sports EVP/GM. “We are fortunate to have the ability to disseminate information across our many media assets and various social channels. Sports Social will continue to connect our passionate followers by providing them fresh, informative content, interviews and insight from experts locally and from around the world.”

The purpose of the show is to:

Educate : Sports Social will instruct fans on how to keep active in their community during this unprecedented time due to COVID-19 and provide tips on staying safe in today’s climate.

: Sports Social will instruct fans on how to keep active in their community during this unprecedented time due to COVID-19 and provide tips on staying safe in today’s climate. Inform : Sports Social will help to keep fans informed about relevant state and national news, as well as provide league updates (NBA, NHL, MLS, NLL) and other KSE announcements.

: Sports Social will help to keep fans informed about relevant state and national news, as well as provide league updates (NBA, NHL, MLS, NLL) and other KSE announcements. Entertain : Sports Social will deliver content to fans surrounding each of KSE’s local teams through live interviews, features, roundtable discussions and more.

: Sports Social will deliver content to fans surrounding each of KSE’s local teams through live interviews, features, roundtable discussions and more. Connect: Sports Social will help keep fans connected to their local teams and expand their connection through extensive content and sports.

Programming will be wide-ranging and include interviews with local and national sports figures, KSE team executives and representatives, local business and government leaders, local sports television/radio, digital reporters and other personalities.

Please tune in to Sports Social using any of the below links:

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/coloradoavalanche/

Avalanche Twitter - https://twitter.com/Avalanche

Avalanche website – www.coloradoavalanche.com/multimedia/live-stream

Avalanche YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/AvalancheNHL

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DenverNuggets/

Nuggets Twitter - https://twitter.com/nuggets

Nuggets website – www.nba.com/nuggets/live

Nuggets YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/NuggetsTV

Colorado Rapids

Rapids Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/coloradorapids/

Rapids Twitter – https://twitter.com/ColoradoRapids

Rapids website – www.coloradorapids.com

Rapids YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/ColoradoRapids

Colorado Mammoth

Mammoth Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/coloradomammoth/

Mammoth Twitter - https://twitter.com/MammothLax

Mammoth website – www.coloradomammoth.com/mammoth-live

Mammoth YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/ColoradoMammothNLL