Zion Williamson, J.J. Redick sit out with injuries vs. Heat

New Orleans’ final game before the All-Star break will not feature the franchise’s newly minted All-Star.

Zion Williamson was a late scratch from Thursday’s game between the Pelicans and Miami Heat due to toe irritation. ESPN’s Andrew Lopez reported that the former No. 1 overall pick will still play in Sunday’s All-Star game, the first of his career.

Williamson was voted in as a Western Conference All-Star by coaches after posting some of the best interior scoring numbers the league has seen since Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal. The 20-year-old forward is the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history behind LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant.

J.J. Redick was also ruled out for the contest due to right heel soreness. After a slow start to the season, the veteran sharpshooter caught fire in February, connecting on 47.6% of his 3-point attempts over a 12-game span.

The Pelicans entered Thursday night in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, three games behind Memphis for the 10th and final play-in tournament spot.

