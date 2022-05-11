Yahoo NBA DFS Breakdown: Wednesday, May 11

Our first few days at Yahoo have been incredible. One thing we love about their site is its pricing. We don’t have these massive four and five-figure salaries to deal with, making the math a bit easier on us. Having minimum players at $10 and the best players between $50-60 makes lineup construction much more straightforward, and we feel like we have a good read on how these playoffs are playing out. I love to mix the low salaried guys with the few guaranteed studs because that’s been the optimal way to build on Yahoo!

Injury Report

Core Plays

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $38

Chef Curry struggled through three quarters in that Game 4 win, but the MVP provided another vintage performance. Steph finished with 32 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, marking his eighth straight game with at least 37 Yahoo points. He’s flirting with a 50-point average in that span, running the show for the Warriors.

Marcus Smart (PG/SG – BOS): $19

Smart has sat around $20 for the majority of the season, and it’s hard to understand why. This guy has been playing at a $25 level for months, averaging 29 Yahoo points per game since the end of January. That’s all you can ask for, with Smart scoring 35 fantasy points in Game 4. We love that he played 41 minutes in that victory and should continue to see that monster workload in these must-win games.

Cash Game Considerations

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF – MIL): $58

You’re losing money if you’re not using Giannis on every slate right now. The former MVP is one of the most reliable options in fantasy, scoring at least 35 Yahoo points in all but three games this year. His recent form is even more absurd, scoring at least 59 Yahoo points in three of his last four games. That’s not far off of his season average, and it should lock Antetokounmpo into every lineup out there.

Tyus Jones (PG – MEM): $17

Jones was in everyone’s lineup on Monday, and that should be the case again here. The Ja Morant fill-in has started 24 games for Ja this season, averaging nearly 30 fantasy points per game. That’s unbelievable from a player this cheap, and it’s clear that Jones will play 35 minutes and handle the ball regularly in this expanded role. He had 36 Yahoo points across 41 minutes in that Game 4 fill-in, and if he does that, Jones will be in every optimal lineup out there.

GPP Targets

Dillon Brooks (SF – MEM): $20

Brooks was horrible in Game 4, but he still had 12 points, five rebounds, and eight assists en route to 29 Yahoo points. The fact that he dropped 29 fantasy points in a 5-for-19 night shows how valuable this guy is with Morant out of the lineup. His minutes, usage, and shot attempts all skyrocket with the All-Star out, making him a fantastic value in this price range.

Brook Lopez (C – MIL): $17

Bro-Lo has been all over the map, but that’s why he’s a good GPP play. The big man had 26 Yahoo points across 29 minutes in Game 4, marking the third time he’s reached that total in his last four fixtures. That’s all you can hope for from such a cheap player, particularly since Lopez has been a $25 player in the past. As long as he’s playing 30 minutes, Bro-Lo should be at least $20.

Value Plays

Otto Porter Jr (SF – GSW): $11

With Payton out for the foreseeable future, Porter is filling his role. He’s started the second half in the last two games without him, scoring at least 24 Yahoo points in both of those. The simple fact is, OPJ is averaging 26 Yahoo points per game across 25 minutes a night in those outings. Good luck finding that from another player in this price range!

Steven Adams (C – MEM): $12

Adams has been out of the rotation for two weeks now, but he got the start for Ja on Monday. He had one of his best games in weeks, collecting 10 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists across 27 minutes. That’s impossible to find from a $12 player, and it looks like he’s back to the regular season stud that earned him a $20 price tag.

Some other values we love include: Desmond Bane ($23), Al Horford ($26), and Draymond Green ($23)

* * *

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.