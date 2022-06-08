Yahoo NBA DFS Breakdown: Wednesday, June 8

This series is right where we want it to be! It was shocking to see Golden State blow Game 1, but they bounced back with a dominating victory in Game 2. The swings in each individual quarter have been a fascinating aspect of this series, and it’s fun watching these defenses go off for such long stretches. All of that has us ready to go back to Boston with this series all tied up. With that in mind, let’s take a look at it from a Yahoo perspective!

Injury Report

Core Plays

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF – BOS): $40

Tatum has taken his game to another level in this postseason, and the Celtics will go as far as he can carry them. The All-Star hasn’t shot well, but he still has at least 38 Yahoo points in 12 of his last 13 games. JT is also providing a 46-point average in that span, seeing his usage, minutes, and shot attempts all rise as the games become more important. The simple fact is, you need to start with Tatum and our next guy before doing anything else!

Cash Game Considerations

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $38

Curry has been the best player in this series so far, and it’s hard to understand why he’s not the most expensive player out there. The former MVP has at least 37 Yahoo points in 16 of his last 17 games, scoring at least 44 fantasy points in 14 of those. That’s scary with his form in this series, combining for 104 Yahoo points in the first two games! That makes him an easy pick for one of your star slots on Yahoo. If you have these two in your star slots, you’re guaranteed nearly 150 fantasy points!

GPP Targets

Marcus Smart (PG – BOS): $22

Smart had a disastrous Game 2 with many of the other Boston players, but this was one of the most consistent players before that. In fact, Marcus was averaging 35 Yahoo points per game across 37 minutes a night over his previous 10 outings. That’s impossible to find from a $22 player, and it’s clear Yahoo is overvaluing that Game 2 dud. The poor performance has forced him into the GPP section, but this is the best pairing with Chef Curry and Tatum for your third and final star slot.

Otto Porter (SF- GSW): $10

Getting a minimum-priced player into your lineup can be a massive boost on Yahoo. It’s hard to understand why Porter is still just $10 because he’s been playing at a $15-$20 level throughout these playoffs. OPJ has at least 15 Yahoo points in the last eight games he’s finished, scoring 19 or more fantasy points in seven of those. You can’t ask for any more from a minimum-priced player because it allows you to do whatever else you want with the rest of your lineup!

Value Plays

Al Horford (PF – BOS): $25

It’s strange to see Big Al at just $25. The Game 2 dud is the only reason for this price drop because this dude has been playing at a $35 level for most of the postseason. The first-time Finalist has at least 28 Yahoo points in 12 of 14 games before that rare stinker, generating a 37-point average in that span. Needless to say, that’s an unbelievable total from a $25 player, and he should be asked to do a ton in this critical Game 3.

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $18

Why is Looney still below $20? This big man has been doing damage for three weeks now, and he should be closer to $25. The 26-year-old center has at least 25 fantasy points in seven of his last eight games, posting a 32-point average in that span. He’s also playing 28 minutes a night, and as long as he’s doing that, Looney will provide his usual 25-30 Yahoo points per game. There’s no better player under $20, and it’s not relatively close.

