Yahoo NBA DFS Breakdown: Friday, May 20

Golden State looks to take a 2-0 series lead over Dallas in the West Finals.

Game 1 between the Warriors and Mavs was ugly. It was a double-digit lead for the final 22 minutes of that game, and we’re hoping we get a more competitive battle here. That led to an ugly night on Yahoo for yours truly, but I’m ready to bounce back. With that in mind, let’s kick things off with the injury report!

Injury Report

Core Plays

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $37

Curry had a bizarre night in Game 1 but still provided fantasy value because of his rebounding. Yes, you heard that right, Curry had 12 boards! He finished that game with 44.4 Yahoo points, despite struggling with his shot, and it’s clear the former Kia MVP is back to his elite form. That marks his seventh game in his last nine with at least 43 Y! points, and that’s simply impossible to fade on a single-game slate.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG/SG – DAL): $55

If you’re fading Doncic, you should probably find another hobby. The simple fact is, Doncic needs to be in every lineup, and he needs to be in one of the top two multiplier spots on Yahoo. He just had the worst game of his postseason but still finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He had at least 47 Yahoo points in each of his previous 19 games before that, flirting with a 60-point average in that stretch. That’s the highest total of any player in this postseason, and he’s going to go off here with Dallas losing Game 1 in ugly fashion.

GPP Targets

Andrew Wiggins (SF – GSW): $22

People forget about how good Wiggins is with all of the other weapons on this roster, and it’s made Wig one of the best values in this series. The swingman has at least 35 Yahoo points in three of his last four games, generating a 29-point average across his last 16 outings. That’s all you can ask for from a player in this price range, and it looks like he’s a lock for 40 minutes with Golden State so deep into the season. He’s destroyed Dallas all year, too, averaging 32 Y! points per game in their five matchups.

Otto Porter (SF- GSW): $11

Porter is the most underrated player for the Warriors. He’s their seventh man off the bench, but he always plays a massive part of this offense. Before getting injured in the closeout game against Memphis, Porter had at least 19 Yahoo points in each of his previous four games, providing a 24-point average in that span. That’s a brilliant total from a guy who’s flirting with the minimum, and he did that damage across just 24 minutes a night. If he gets hot and plays 30 minutes, Porter will be in every optimal lineup out there!

Value Plays

Draymond Green (PF – GSW): $24

Green is just too cheap right now. The versatile big man averaged 34 Yahoo points per game during the regular season and posted an even higher average when Curry was in the lineup. We love that with his recent form, scoring 73 combined fantasy points over the last two outings. That tells us that his stat-stuffing ways are back in full force, and his minutes should be on the rise, with every game being more important than the last.

Reggie Bullock (SG – DAL): $13

Dallas just can’t keep this guy off the floor. Bullock played 35 minutes in Game 1, despite losing by 25 points. The defensive stud is actually playing over 40 minutes a night in this postseason, regularly playing 45-minute games. That’s impossible to find from such a cheap player, especially with Bullock averaging over 20 Y! points per game. Just take the guaranteed minutes and production and pair him with the likes of Curry and Doncic.

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.