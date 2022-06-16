Yahoo NBA DFS Breakdown: Thursday, June 16

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics look to avoid elimination at home against Golden State in Game 6.

This marks my final NBA article of the season! It’s been a treat helping you guys all year, and I’ve really enjoyed picking up these Yahoo articles along the way. This is one of my favorite DFS sites to play on, and I hope many of you have won money because of my picks. We have just one or two games remaining in the season, with Boston playing host in a must-win Game 6. Golden State took care of business in Game 5 at home, now it’s time for the Celtics to hold serve.

I want to thank all of you for reading throughout the year, and I look forward to returning next season!

Create the optimal lineup using our NBA DFS lineup optimizer >>

Injury Report

Find the best fantasy matchups each day using our Defense vs. Position Tool >>

Core Plays

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF – BOS): $40

It’s surprising that Tatum hasn’t had a good shooting night in these Finals but continues to provide elite fantasy numbers. The All-NBA forward is shooting below 40% in this series but has at least 38 Yahoo points in 15 of his last 16 games. That’s why he’s the highest-priced player in this series, and it will continue with JT leading Boston in minutes, usage, and shot attempts. With this being an elimination game for Boston, Tatum could play 45 minutes here and be in for a career night!

Cash Game Considerations

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $39

Chef Curry was slow cooking in Game 5, but that’s an outlier performance in what’s been a stellar run. The former MVP still had 36 Y! points in that nightmare shooting night, marking the 19th time he’s reached that floor in his last 20 outings. He’s also flirting with a 50-point average in that span, and it’s hard to understand why he’s not the most expensive player in this series. In any case, we’ll capitalize on that because Curry’s been a lock in the optimal lineup almost every game of this series, and he needs to remain in your star slots.

GPP Targets

Klay Thompson (SG – GSW): $24

Klay has been inconsistent throughout this series, but he holds one of the highest upsides of any player. This is simply one of the greatest shooters of all time, and the role is still there for him to be a $30 player. We’re talking about a guy who’s playing 35-40 minutes and taking 20 shots a night. They haven’t been falling the way we’ve been accustomed to, but that role makes him a bit too cheap. He’s still been productive anyway, averaging 34 fantasy points per game across his last three outings.

Al Horford (PF – BOS): $24

Big Al is too cheap. The big man has been one of the most reliable players in this postseason, scoring at least 19 Yahoo points in 18 of his last 19 games. He’s also generating a 33-point average in that span, playing 36 minutes a night. Getting that sort of playing time will guarantee him production because Big Al loves to stuff the stat sheet out of the center position. If you want to fade either Curry, Tatum, Thompson or Horford are your best pivots on the board.

Value Plays

Andrew Wiggins (SF – GSW): $25

Wiggins has been one of the three best players in this series, and it’s been fun watching him break out on the world’s biggest stage. The former top pick has had at least 34 Y! points in nine of his last 11 games, providing a 36-point average in that span. He’s been even better recently, averaging 44 fantasy points per game over the previous two outings. He’s simply one of the best athletes on the floor, and as long as he continues to play 40-45 minutes, he should never be this cheap.

Marcus Smart (PG – BOS): $23

Smart has been sensational throughout these playoffs, and it’s hard to understand why he’s remained below $25. The Defensive Player of the Year has played at least 39 minutes in five of the last seven games, averaging nearly 35 Yahoo points per game in the postseason. That’s all you can ask for from a $23 player, and one has to believe he’ll play 45 minutes in this do-or-die elimination game. If that happens, Smart should be a $30 player.

* * *

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.