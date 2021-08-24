Top Stories

World remembers Kobe Bryant on legend's 43rd birthday

Social media was overflowing with memories of Kobe Bryant on his 43rd birthday.

From NBA.com Staff

Take a look back at the Laker star's iconic, Hall-of-Fame career as we observe his 43rd birthday.

Time’s passing has yet to dim the memories and respect of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26, 2020.

Since his passing, Bryant’s legend has been amplified by the former superstar’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as the NBA naming the All-Star MVP award after the five-time league champion.

Those who knew him personally, competed against him, or simply admired him from afar took part in a social media outpouring of well wishes on what would have been Bryant’s 43rd birthday on Monday. Many of the salutations also included mention of Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also died in the accident.

