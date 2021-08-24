Top Stories
World remembers Kobe Bryant on legend's 43rd birthday
Social media was overflowing with memories of Kobe Bryant on his 43rd birthday.
From NBA.com Staff
Time’s passing has yet to dim the memories and respect of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26, 2020.
Since his passing, Bryant’s legend has been amplified by the former superstar’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as the NBA naming the All-Star MVP award after the five-time league champion.
Those who knew him personally, competed against him, or simply admired him from afar took part in a social media outpouring of well wishes on what would have been Bryant’s 43rd birthday on Monday. Many of the salutations also included mention of Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also died in the accident.
Black Mamba. Hall of Famer. Girl Dad.
Happy Birthday, Kobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nUs6HwyjqR
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2021
Happy birthday 🐐🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CnzSJDEYJo
— Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 23, 2021
.@SnoopDogg remembers his hero and friend Kobe Bryant on his birthday… pic.twitter.com/uMSrkhgf5u
— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) August 24, 2021
Happy birthday brother. Miss you 🖤#MambaForever 🐍 pic.twitter.com/RNkW6jJd6b
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2021
— Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) August 23, 2021
Miss you Legend! Happy Birthday Kobe 💜💛🐍 #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/XAUfF8y0BA
— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 23, 2021
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 23, 2021
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 23, 2021
Happy birthday Bean🙏🏾 https://t.co/vnRwYk4D2J
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 23, 2021
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 23, 2021
Happy birthday 🙏🏽 https://t.co/riHKxd7ker
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 23, 2021
Mamba Forever. Happy Birthday Big Bro💜💛 https://t.co/SH8s7E7C0N
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2021
Happy Bday @kobebryant !! you are missed bro!! 🙏🏽
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 23, 2021
This Kobe Bryant tribute from Snoop Dogg 💜 💛 pic.twitter.com/IGNT0IQVB3
— ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2021
Happy birthday @kobebryant , your legacy and impact to this world will live on forever!!
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 23, 2021
HBD to the legend❤️ #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/MrKGeBtG9R
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) August 23, 2021
Happy Birthday Kobe Bryant. You're sorely missed. https://t.co/vGnVtQbHsQ
— Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) August 23, 2021
Mamba Forever. 💜💛
Happy Birthday, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/TpHJtumvn9
— LAFC (@LAFC) August 23, 2021