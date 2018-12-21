Uncategorized

Wizards sign free agent guard Ron Baker

NBA.com Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have signed free-agent guard Ron Baker.

The Wizards also announced Friday they waived forward Okaro White.

Baker averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 assists in 92 games, all with New York. The Knicks released him Dec. 13.

Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld calls Baker a “tough and physical defender who can give us added depth in the backcourt.”

Baker was an undrafted rookie in 2016 out of Wichita State, where he averaged 13.2 points. He helped the Shockers upset No. 1 Gonzaga in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

