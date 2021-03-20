Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans out 2 weeks with calf injury

The Wizards have finally battled through injuries and a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak to gain some upward momentum in their challenge to ensure a slot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament or even the larger field.

But they’re about to do without sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans, whom the team announced Friday injured his calf for the second time in seven days and will miss the next two weeks.

Coach Scott Brooks, commmenting on the injury after Thursday’s game vs. Utah, said that while the team “hopes for the best” it probably doesn’t bode well that Bertans re-injured it.

Injury update: Davis Bertans underwent an MRI today that revealed a right calf strain. He is expected to miss approximately two weeks.https://t.co/On0tTSYNaI — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 19, 2021

Bertans initially left the team’s March 12 game vs. Philadelphia early, skipping the ensuing contest against the Bucks. He returned to action on Monday, also against Milwaukee, playing in that game and the next one … only to exit on Thursday after just four minutes of play.