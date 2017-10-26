This Week In History: Anthony Davis scores 50 points vs. Denver Nuggets in 2016

On Oct. 26, 2016, Anthony Davis did everything he could for the New Orleans Pelicans. In an eventual 107-102 home loss to the Denver Nuggets, Davis poured in 50 points — marking the second-highest scoring effort in his career. He added 15 rebounds, seven steals, four blocks and five assists in one of the best individual stat lines of the 2016-17 season.

The Pelicans had a shot at the win, but rookie Buddy Hield’s 3-point attempt from the right wing misfired, allowing Denver to collect a rebound and, eventually, seal the victory.

Some other notes to take away from Davis’ monster scoring night:

* Davis had 28 points by halftime and 40 through three quarters.

* Overall, he was 17 of 34 from the field and 16 of 17 from the foul line.

“It’s tough. It probably wasn’t enough. I missed like three layups at the basket, some chip shots that I normally make,” Davis said after the loss.

