Fresh off Most Improved Player award, Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo striving to get even better

The Most Improved Player from last season is looking to get even better. And while Victor Oladipo seeks a higher profile off the court — changing management and hiring a PR firm — basketball remains priority No. 1.

The Indianapolis Star‘s J. Michael traveled to Miami, where Oladipo built a gym in a strip mall, and went long on the MIP’s summer work …

What made him special en route to a career-high 23.1 points last season was an uncanny ability to accelerate in the open court to drive back his defender, decelerate upon that separation, elevate, stay on balance and drain the pull-up jumper. That’s not easy. Oladipo shot 46.6 percent on pull-up 3s (48 of 103). He was 36 percent on step-back 3s (9 of 25). On his regular jump shots, Oladipo shot just 34.1 percent overall (145 of 425) and 34.4 percent from 3 (104 of 302). There’s plenty of room to get better. “It’s starting to get difficult to challenge him just because he’s so far along in our process with the skill-set stuff,” Stanhope says. “He’s getting everything. We’ll throw something new at him, one rep to adjust and he’ll go. Even with just his energy in the gym it never changes. He’s one of the more remarkable players I’ve seen with his focus. It’s crazy.” When Watson notices Oladipo is lagging, he utters four words to re-energize him. “He wants to be great. It doesn’t matter where we’re at, his obligations, he wants to work out,” Watson says. “Everything is scheduled. He’s not about partying. Sometimes I can see he’s kind of slow-motioning it and I’ll say, ‘What would Kobe do?’ Then he’s at a whole other level.”

The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn, meanwhile, spoke with Pacers coach Nate McMillan about how last season’s most surprising team gets better as a group …