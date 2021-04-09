Victor Oladipo to miss Heat's road trip with knee injury

The Miami Heat announced that Victor Oladipo will not be joining the team on its upcoming four-game road trip.

The two-time All-Star is dealing with a right knee injury, which he sustained on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and will be further reevaluated.

UPDATE: Victor Oladipo will not be accompanying the team on the west coast road trip and will be further evaluated. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2021

Playing his fourth game since being acquired from Houston at the trade deadline, Oladipo jumped off of two feet for a dunk, then grabbed his right knee as he landed on the floor. He limped back up the court before heading to the locker room.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo would be evaluated Friday, while teammate Bam Adebayo said he was hopeful Oladipo would be OK.

“You never want to see one of your brothers go down,” Adebayo said, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I’m glad he’s OK, at the end of the day. We walked in and he was congratulating us on the win. So I feel like he’s OK. He just had a little scare.”

Oladipo had 18 points, four rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes before exiting with under six minutes left in the game, which the Heat won 110-104.