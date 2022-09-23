Top Stories

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala returning to Warriors for 19th season

The 4-time NBA champion announces he's returning for his final season in 2022-23.

From NBA.com News Services

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala is returning for his final NBA season in 2022-23.

Andre Iguodala revealed he will be returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season, he announced via his podcast Point Forward on Friday. The veteran forward fills the Warriors’ 14th roster spot just ahead of training camp.

Iguodala, who has won four titles with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), reiterated that the upcoming season will be his final year playing in the NBA.

“I’m letting you know now, Steph [Curry], this the last one, ” says Iguodala after announcing his decision to play one more year. 

Last season, the 38-year-old Iguodala averaged 4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in just 31 games with Golden State.

