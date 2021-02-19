Utah's Quin Snyder earns spot as coach of Team LeBron in 2021 NBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK – Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

As head coach of the team with the best record in the Western Conference through games played on Sunday, Feb. 21, Snyder has earned a spot as an NBA All-Star Game head coach for the first time. He is the Jazz’s second NBA All-Star Game head coach, joining Frank Layden (1984).

.@utahjazz head coach Quin Snyder and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the 2021 #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta!https://t.co/hVcPgdHmop pic.twitter.com/4quLVQrzBE — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 19, 2021

Each head coach in the NBA All-Star Game will lead the team that includes the captain from the same conference. Snyder will coach the All-Star team captained by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James. The head coach of the team with the Eastern Conference’s best record through games played on Feb. 21 will coach the All-Star team captained by the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant.

Snyder has guided the Jazz to an NBA-leading record of 24-5 (.828) this season, the best start to a season in franchise history through 29 games. Utah will be seeking its 10thconsecutive victory when it visits the LA Clippers tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Snyder, the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in December and January, is in his seventh season as Utah’s head coach. He has posted a career record of 295-216 (.577) and led the Jazz to four straight playoff appearances.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game is part of NBA All-Star 2021, which will be held on one night, March 7. TNT’s NBA All-Star coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET with TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax, followed by the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with AT&T Slam Dunk taking place at halftime.