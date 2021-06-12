Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley to miss Game 3 with hamstring injury

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley will miss Saturday’s Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals (8:30 ET, ABC) against the LA Clippers, the team announced.

Conley continues to recover from a right hamstring strain that caused him to miss the first two games of the series.

The 33-year-old guard has been nursing this hamstring injury since February. The injury, which he reaggravated during Game 5 of the first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, forced him to miss 21 games during the regular season.

The Jazz lead the series 2-0 after winning both games in Salt Lake City as Donovan Mitchell followed a 45-point performance in Game 1 with 37 points in a 117-111 win in Game 2 on Thursday.