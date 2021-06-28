Utah Jazz executive VP of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey to move into advisory role

SALT LAKE CITY – After nine seasons with the Utah Jazz and 25 years in the NBA, Dennis Lindsey has decided to step down as executive vice president of basketball operations. He will transition into a role as an advisor to the Utah Jazz. Justin Zanik, who was named general manager in 2019, will continue in his role overseeing the day-to-day management of Jazz basketball operations.

“In recent years, I have had conversations with the Miller family and then Ryan Smith when he came on board about moving into an advisory role,” Lindsey said. “This is an appropriate time to make the transition with the organization on such solid footing. I am proud of the progress we have made in raising our level of competitiveness in the Western Conference. We have built sustaining infrastructure around the team from enhanced performance analytics and upgraded training facilities to the local presence of the Salt Lake City Summer League and Salt Lake City Stars. I greatly value the many individuals that I have worked with and the players who have been a part of the Jazz during my tenure. I look forward to making contributions to the Jazz in a different way, while enjoying more time with my wife Becky and our four children.”

Lindsey came to Utah in 2012 after spending five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and 11 seasons with the Houston Rockets. In Utah, Lindsey assembled teams that reached the Western Conference Semifinals in 2017 and 2021, including drafting Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, adding Jazz standouts Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Joe Ingles, and hiring head coach Quin Snyder. This season’s team had three NBA All-Stars, the Defensive Player of the Year and the Sixth Man of the Year. Lindsey finished as the runner-up for the NBA’s Executive of the Year award as the Jazz posted the NBA’s best regular season record.

“Dennis Lindsey has had an incredible impact on the organization, and we are grateful for his dedication to the Utah Jazz,” said Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz. “We look forward to his contributions as an advisor to the Jazz and to Justin Zanik’s ongoing leadership as general manager. As an organization, we are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence and will relentlessly work to achieve sustainable success and win championships.”

Zanik originally joined the Jazz as assistant general manager in 2013 and held the role for five seasons. He also served as assistant general manager for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016-17 before returning to Utah.