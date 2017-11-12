Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert ruled out against Nets with right knee contusion

Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Nets with a right knee contusion.

Gobert suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday’s home loss to the Heat when Miami’s Dion Waiters struck his knee while diving for a loose ball.

Gobert was less than pleased by the play, suggesting that Waiters had intentionally tried to hurt him.

“I think it was a dirty play,” said Gobert, who returned to play in the fourth. “He just dove right into my knee.”