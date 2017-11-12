Uncategorized

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert ruled out against Nets with right knee contusion

From NBA media reports

Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Nets with a right knee contusion.

Gobert suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday’s home loss to the Heat when Miami’s Dion Waiters struck his knee while diving for a loose ball.

Gobert was less than pleased by the play, suggesting that Waiters had intentionally tried to hurt him.

“I think it was a dirty play,” said Gobert, who returned to play in the fourth. “He just dove right into my knee.”

