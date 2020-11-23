USA Basketball sets staff, roster for AmeriCup Qualifying games



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Returning former NBA head coach Mike Fratello and featuring 11 players who were active in the NBA G League in 2019-20 and six players with USA Basketball experience, USA Basketball today announced the coaching staff and the 13 players who will participate in the USA’s Nov. 23-28 training camp to determine the 12-man roster for the November 2020 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying games.

Fratello, who served as head coach of the USA Basketball November 2020 AmeriCup Qualifying Team and led the U.S. to a 2-0 record, returns to lead the USA in the November AmeriCup Qualifying window. Also returning to the coaching staff as assistant coaches are November 2020 USA AmeriCup Qualifying assistant Othella Harrington and long-time NBA coach Joe Prunty.

Selected for the training camp were: Kaiser Gates (Maine Red Claws/Xavier); Tyler Hall (Westchester Knicks/Montana State); Jalen Hudson (Capital City Go-Go/Florida); Amile Jefferson (Lakeland Magic/Duke); John Jenkins (Hapoel Eilat, Israel/Vanderbilt); Jemerrio Jones (Wisconsin Herd/New Mexico State); Josh Magette (Lakeland Magic/Alabama-Huntsville); Yante Maten (Maine Red Claws/Georgia); Sir’Dominic Pointer (Canton Charge/St. John’s); Levi Randolph (Canton Charge/Alabama); Tyler Roberson (South Bay Lakers/Syracuse); Travis Trice (Gemani Basket Brescia, Italy/Michigan State); and Paul White (Salt Lake City Stars/Oregon).

The USA team will train daily Nov. 23-28 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will play Bahamas on Nov. 29 (4 p.m. EST) and Mexico (7:30 p.m. EST) on Nov. 30. The full 2019-20 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying schedule is available at USAB.com. Due to COVID-19 precautions, no spectators or media will be permitted to attend the games. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.