Tyrese Haliburton puts up historical stat line ... again

Tyrese Haliburton has been working towards recapturing his form this season. As the calendar turned to 2025, Haliburton turned in a memorable performance Thursday in Miami when he tallied 33 points, 15 assists and five rebounds.

Haliburton had one of his most efficient performances of the season while making history in the process.

Haliburton is the only player in NBA history to put up 30+ points, 15+ assists, 5+ 3PM, and 0 turnovers in a game, and this was the second time he accomplished the feat. This stat is tracked back to 1979-80 when the 3-point line was introduced.

That’s not the only piece of history Haliburton accomplished, as he tallied his 9th career game with at least 15 dimes and zero turnovers. The only active player with more games that fit this criteria is Chris Paul, who has done it 10 times.

John Stockton, Paul, James Harden, LeBron James and Nikola Jokić all have one such game since the 1977-78 season. Just seeing Haliburton’s name in the same space as these other NBA legends goes to show how much he’s accomplished in his young NBA career, and he’s still ascending.