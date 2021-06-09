Tune-In Tidbits: TNT Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Game 2: Nuggets at Suns

9:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Suns lead 1-0

• Phoenix had four players (Mikal Bridges – 23, Devin Booker – 21, Chris Paul – 21, Deandre Ayton – 20) with 20 points or more in their Game 1 win against the Nuggets on Monday night. The last time the Suns had four player score at least 20 points in a playoff game was on May 4, 2006 in Game 6 of the first round against the Lakers. The Suns dished out 30 assists in their Game 1 win over Denver; you have to go back nearly as far to find a Suns playoff game with that many assists – April 29, 2007 (First Round, Game 4 vs. Lakers).

• Nikola Jokic, who was named Kia MVP on Tuesday, was Denver’s only 20-point scorer in Game 1 as he finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes. Deandre Ayton was the primary defender on Jokic for 9:01 (68.7% of Jokic’s offensive matchup time) and held him to 11 points on 5-14 shooting.

• After trailing by 10 points (70-60) with 8:13 remaining in the third quarter, the Suns went on a 34-9 run over the next nine-and-a-half minute of game action to take control of the game. During the run, the Suns shot 13-17 (76.5%) from the field and 4-5 from 3-point range and the free throw line and were led by Mikal Bridges’ 11 points on 4-4 shooting. Bridges finished with 23 points as the Suns improved to 5-0 in the playoffs when Bridges scores 10 or more points; they are 0-2 when he does not. The Nuggets shot just 3-18 (16.7%) from the field and 1-8 from 3-point range.

• Phoenix’s 17-point margin of victory in Game 1 was higher than the three regular season meetings between the Suns and Nuggets combined (15 total points) as the season series featured a three-point game in regulation, a single overtime game and a double overtime game.

• Chris Paul finished with 21 points, 11 assists and just one turnover in Phoenix’s Game 1 win. This was Paul’s 27th career playoff game with at least 20 points and 10 assists and the ninth that featured one turnover or less. Since 1984, no other player has more 20-10 games with one turnover or less than Chris Paul; LeBron James has eight, Rajon Rondo and Magic Johnson have five such games.