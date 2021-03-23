Tune-In Tidbits: TNT Tuesday, March 23, 2021

• The Lakers’ offense has scored 99.5 points per 100 possessions in the 463 minutes with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis off the court this season. By comparison, the Lakers posted a 115.3 offensive rating with both on court together, 110.9 with LeBron on and Davis off, and 109.0 with Davis on and LeBron off.

• Zion Williamson enters Tuesday riding a 20-game streak of scoring at least 20 points and shooting at least 50% from the field. He is tied with Karl Malone for the second-longest streak since 1983-84 and trails only Shaquille O’Neal’s 25-game streak from Jan. 7 – March 15, 2001. Williamson is averaging 28.0 points per game and shooting 64.6% from the field over the past 20 games.

• The Lakers won the first meeting of the season, 112-95 on Jan. 15, behind a combined 38 points from Anthony Davis and LeBron James — who will both miss Tuesday’s game due to injuries. Zion Williamson recorded one of his 10 double-doubles as he finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Davis was the primary defender on Zion for 45.5% of Zion’s offensive matchup time and held him to four points on 2-5 shooting.

• The Lakers have only two five-man lineups that do not include either LeBron James or Anthony Davis and have shared the court for at least 20 minutes. The lineup Wesley Matthews, Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker is plus-7 in 30 minutes and the lineup of Marcus Morris, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Schroder, Harrell and Kuzma is plus-14 in 26 minutes together.

• While the Lakers’ lineup rotations are in flux, the Pelicans have the most-used five-man lineup in the NBA with the starting five of Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson having shared the court for 525 minutes over 34 games this season. That group has an offensive rating of 118.0 and a net rating of plus-3.2.

Sixers (30-13) at Warriors (22-21)

10 p.m. ET, TNT

• Over the past five games with Joel Embiid sidelined, Tobias Harris has averaged 24.2 points on 47.4% shooting from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 90.9% from the free throw line, while adding 7.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. The Sixers have outscored their opponents by 62 points in Harris’ 177 minutes on the court during those games.

• The Sixers have won eight of their last 10 games with four of those games decided in overtime. Philadelphia is tied with Indiana and Denver for the most overtime games played this season, and have gone 3-2 in overtime games.

• Stephen Curry has missed the past two games since suffering a tailbone contusion against Houston last Wednesday. The Warriors earned a split in Memphis with Curry out, getting a season-high 40 points from Andrew Wiggins in their win on Friday. Over the past five games, Wiggins is averaging 24 points while shooting 53.2% from the field and 56.7% (17-30) from 3-point range. The Warriors are 8-3 this season when Wiggins scores at least 20 points; they are 14-18 when he scores below 20 points.

• The Sixers score 48.5 points in the paint per game (12th in NBA), led by ninth-ranked Ben Simmons averaging 12.2 in the lane. However, the Warriors limit their opponents to 45.4 points in the paint, the seventh-fewest allowed by any team this season.

• The Sixers rank second in the league in steals (8.9 per game) with three players ranked in the top 13 in the league — Matisse Thybulle (8th, 1.5 spg), Ben Simmons (9th, 1.5 spg) and Danny Green (13th, 1.4 spg). The Sixers average 17.8 points off turnovers (10th in NBA); the Warriors give up the ninth-most points off turnovers (17.6 per game).