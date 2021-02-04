Tune-In Tidbits - TNT Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Get ready for Thursday’s TNT doubleheader with five key stats to know about each matchup.

Warriors (11-10) at Mavericks (8-13), 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Luka Doncic averages a league-high 24.1 drives per game, scoring 13.8 points and dishing out 2.9 assists per game. His 55.8% shooting on drives ranks 7th among the 48 players that average 10 drives per game.

• Dallas ranks 4th in the league for fewest points allowed off of turnovers, largely because they only turn the ball over 12.3 times per game (3rd in the NBA for fewest turnovers).

• Luka Doncic enters Thursday having scored at least 25 points in eight straight games. It is the 2nd-longest active streak in the league, trailing only Bradley Beal at 17.

• Stephen Curry ranks 2nd in 3-pointers made at 4.6 per game, which is on pace for the third-highest average of his career (5.1 in both 2018-19 and 2015-16). Curry is averaging 28.2 ppg (5th in NBA), which is on track to be his highest scoring season since being the unanimous choice for MVP in 2015-16.

• Stephen Curry (8.6 ppg) and Luka Doncic (8.4 ppg) rank 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in first-quarter scoring this season. The Warriors are 7-2 this season when they lead after the first quarter, and 4-8 when they trail after the first quarter.

Nuggets (12-8) at Lakers (16-6), 10 p.m. ET, TNT

• This is a meeting of the 4th-ranked offense (115.8 offensive rating, 55.6 eFG%) taking on the league’s top ranked defense (104.8 defensive rating, 51.3 eFG% allowed).

• LeBron James needs three made baskets to pass Wilt Chamberlain for 3rd place in career field goals made. The last time LeBron finished a game with fewer than three field goals made was on Halloween 2007.

• The Lakers rank 3rd in the league in second-chance points (14.8 per game) and tied for 6th for points in the paint (49.3 per game). However, the Nuggets only give up a league-low 10.2 second-chance points in addition to 44.8 ppg in the lane (T-8th in the NBA for fewest allowed).

• The Lakers offense has been 15.2 points per 100 possession better with Kentavious Caldewell-Pope on the court (120.4 offensive rating in 433 minutes) than when he’s off the court (105.2 offensive rating in 623 minutes). Caldwell-Pope has the 7th-highest on/off court differential of any player that has logged at least 200 minutes – trailing only Damian Lillard (19.0), Kawhi Leonard (18.9), Luguentz Dort (17.0), Joel Embiid (16.7), Nikola Jokic (16.5) and Trae Young (16.0).

• The Nuggets enter Thursday ranked 5th in 3-point percentage (38.4%) and 12th in 3-pointers made per game (13.2). They will face a Lakers team that allows the 3rd-lowest 3-point percentage in the league (34.0%), which is 2.4 percentage points lower than their opponents’ normal average.