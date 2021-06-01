Tune-In Tidbits: TNT/NBA TV Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Game 5: Celtics at Nets

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Nets lead 3-1

• In Brooklyn’s Game 4 win, Kevin Durant (42 points), Kyrie Irving (39 points) and James Harden (23 points) tied the NBA playoffs record for points scored by three teammates (104). The other 2 trios: Boston’s John Havlicek (54), Jo Jo White (34), Dave Cowens (16) (4/1/1973) and Atlanta’s Dominique Wilkins (50), Randy Wittman (35), Spud Webb (19) (4/19/1986). Durant, Irving and Harden combined to shoot 33-56 from the field, 11-20 from 3-point range and 27-28 from the free throw line on Sunday. See below for the Big 3’s combined shot chart from Game 4:

• The Nets shot 57.8% from the field, 59.3% from 3-point range and 96.7% from the free throw line as a team in Game 4, becoming just the fourth team to shoot at least 55%-55%-90% in a playoff game since 1984. The last team to do it was the 2009 Lakers.

• James Harden dished out a playoff career-high 18 assists in Game 4, with his teammates shooting 9-10 from 3-point range on passes from Harden.

• Jayson Tatum followed up his 50-point game in Game 3 with 40 points in Game 4 as he shot 10-22 from the field, 3-7 from 3-point range and 17-17 from the free throw line. However, he was the only Celtic to score more than 16 points. Tatum scored 13 points (32.5% of total) in 6:36 (50.4%) of matchup time with Kevin Durant; he had 12 points (30%) in just 0:44 (5.7%) of matchup time with Blake Griffin.

• Of the 29 players that have defended at least four shots at the basket per game during the playoffs, Kevin Durant ranks third in rim protection, allowing teams to shoot just 47.6% at the basket against him.

Game 5: Blazers at Nuggets

9 p.m. ET, NBA TV | Series tied 2-2

• Norman Powell matched his playoff career-high with 29 points, shooting 11-15 from the field and making all four of his 3-pointers. It was his second-highest scoring game since joining the Blazers at the trade deadline.

• Damian Lillard scored only 10 points (on 1-10 shooting) and the Blazers won Game 4 by 20 points. How inconceivable is that? Lillard has 19 career playoff games when he’s scored fewer than 20 points; the Blazers are 5-14 in those games after Saturday’s win. Lillard finished with 10 points, a game-high 10 assists and eight rebounds in Game 4.

• Nikola Jokic finished Game 4 with team highs of 16 points and nine rebounds, but was limited to just one assist as Portland continues to limit him as a playmaker. Jokic is averaging 3.0 assists through the first four games of the series after averaging 8.3 during the regular season. He has five assists in each of Denver’s two wins in the series, and just one assist in each of Denver’s losses.

• After losing Jamal Murray to a torn ACL on April 12, Michael Porter Jr. picked up his scoring from 17.3 ppg prior to the injury to 23.5 ppg after the injury. Over the course of this series, Porter’s scoring and shot attempts have decreased with each game (25 PTS, 21 FGA in Game 1, 18 PTS, 13 FGA in Game 2, 15 PTS, 11 FGA in Game 3, 3 PTS, 1-3 FGA in Game 4). Porter’s three field goal attempts in Game 4 are a season low (regular season and playoffs combined) and one of only two games this season when he’s attempted fewest than seven shots.

• Game 4 was only the seventh time all season (regular season and playoffs combined) that the Nuggets failed to score at least 100 points. Denver is now 1-6 in those games.

Game 5: Lakers at Suns

10 p.m. ET, TNT | Series tied 2-2

• Anthony Davis, who left Game 4 after playing 19 minutes (6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block) is questionable for Game 5 with a groin strain. In L.A.’s two wins in this series, Davis is averaging 34 points on 48.6% shooting, with 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks.

• If Anthony Davis is unable to play in Game 5, LeBron James’ usage rate will most certainly rise. LeBron’s 27.2% usage so far this playoffs would be the second-lowest of LeBron’s career (26.3, 2011 with Miami). Through four games this series, the Lakers have been 49.1 points per 100 possessions better with LeBron on the court (plus-12.0 net rating in 151 minutes) than when he’s been off the court (minus-37.1 net rating in 41 minutes). Per John Schuhmann, that is the fourth-highest on/off differential in the playoffs, among 140 players who’ve played at least 40 minutes.

Biggest playoff on-off differentials through Monday. pic.twitter.com/V4nmiuYpGU — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 1, 2021

• After scoring a combined 20 points on 8-21 (38.1%) shooting through the first three games of the series while playing with an ailing shoulder, Chris Paul bounced back in Game 4 with his best performance of the series, finishing with 18 points on 7-15 (46.7%) shooting, nine assists, three steals and three rebounds in 32 minutes. Paul had the advantage of two days off between Game 3 and 4; however, the remainder of the series will have just one day off in between games.

• The Lakers are shooting a playoff-low 18.2% (6-33) on corner 3-pointers through the first four games of the series. During the regular season, the Lakers shot twice as well from the corners, connecting on 36.4% (213-585) of their attempts.

• The Suns are shooting a playoff-low 24.4% (22-90) on above the break 3-pointers through the first four games of the series. That is down over 11 percentage points from the regular season (35.7%).