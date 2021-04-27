Tune-In Tidbits: NBA TV/TNT Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Bucks (37-23) at Hornets (30-30)

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• The Hornets lead the season series 2-0 as they are one of only four teams that Milwaukee has not beaten this season. The others three teams – Brooklyn (0-1), Phoenix (0-2) and Utah (0-2) – have a combined record of 128-55 (0.699) and rank either first or second in their respective conference.

• Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball each scored 27 points in Charlotte’s win over Milwaukee on Jan. 30, but were sidelined for the second meeting on April 9. Among players that appeared in both games, Miles Bridges led the Hornets in scoring against the Bucks at 18.5 points per game on 59.1% shooting (13-22) from the field, 50% (5-10) from 3-point range and 100% (6-6) from the free throw line.

• Among the 60 players with at least 30 field goal attempts in clutch situations, Terry Rozier has the top true shooting percentage at 76.5%. He is shooting 22-40 (55%) from the field, 13-25 (52%) from 3-point range and 17-19 (89.5%) from the free throw line when the game is on the line. The Hornets have the third-best win percentage (17-8, 0.680) in clutch games this season.

• The Hornets are coming off a 125-104 win over Boston on Sunday during which they hit 21 3-pointers on 48% shooting from beyond the arc. The Hornets are 5-0 this season (and 9-1 all time) when making at least 20 3-pointers in a game. For the season, they rank seventh in 3-point shooting (37.7%) and eighth in 3-pointers made (14.0 per game), led by Terry Rozier (3.3 per game, 9th in NBA) and Devonte’ Graham (3.1, 12th).

• As good as the Hornets have been from 3-point range this season, the Bucks have been even better. Milwaukee ranks fourth in 3-pointers made (14.7 per game) and second in 3-point percentage (40.3%). Meanwhile, Charlotte allows the most 3-pointers made (14.8) and attempted (40.3) this season.

Mavericks (33-27) at Warriors (31-30)

9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• The Mavericks and Warriors split their first two games of the season as Dallas got a 134-132 win on Feb. 6 to avenge a 147-116 rout just two days earlier as both games featured monster performances. In Golden State’s win, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points as seven Warriors scored in double figures. In Dallas’ win, Luka Doncic matched his then career-high with 42 points and added 11 assists to overcome Stephen Curry’s 57-point effort.

• There have been 97 40+ point games across the NBA so far this season. Stephen Curry leads the way with eight such games (including the top scoring performance of the season of 62 points), while Luka Doncic is tied for sixth place with four 40+ point games.

• In the month of April, Stephen Curry is shooting 85-180 (47.2%) from beyond the arc with four games with 10 or more 3-pointers made. The 85 3-pointers made is already an NBA record for most in a single month while the Warriors still have two games to play in April. In two games against Dallas this season, Curry is averaging 42.5 points and 7.5 3-pointers made on 58.3%-51.7%-100% shooting splits.

• Luka Doncic is 6-3 in nine career games against the Warriors with career averages of 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals. He has shot 47.2% from the field, 45.7% from 3-point range, and the Mavs have outscored the Warriors by 99 points in his 278 minutes played in the series.

• The Mavericks rank second in the league in percentage of shot attempts that are either open (closest defender within 4-6 feet) or wide open (closest defender at least 6 feet away) at 56.1%, trailing only Phoenix (57.7%). The Warriors rank 11th with 46.6% of their shots coming without a defender within four feet. Dallas ranks 13th in effective field goal percentage (56.01%) on these open shots, while Golden State ranks 16th (55.62%).