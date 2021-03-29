Tune-In Tidbits: NBA TV Monday, March 29, 2021

Pelicans (20-25) at Celtics (23-23)

7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• The Pelicans won the first meeting with the Celtics, 120-115 in overtime on Feb. 21, as they overcame a 24-point deficit midway through the third quarter behind a combined 61 points from Brandon Ingram (33) and Zion Williamson (28). The Pelicans are 6-4 when both Ingram and Williamson score 25 points in the same game.

• The comeback victory over Boston was New Orleans’ only win this season in 15 games when trailing by 16 or more points. Similarly, this defeat was Boston’s only loss this season in 15 games when they have led by 16 or more points.

• The Pelicans are the only team in the league to rank in the top 10 in scoring (5th, 115.4 ppg), rebounds (4th, 46.3 rpg) and assists (9th, 26.2 apg). However, the Pelicans rank 25th in opponent scoring (114.8 ppg) and 28th in defensive efficiency (115.6).

• The Pelicans lead the NBA in second-chance points (15.3 ppg), led by Zion Williamson at 4.0 per game (sixth in the league). The Celtics allow the seventh-most second-chance points in the league (14.2 ppg).

• The Celtics rank ninth in the league in points off turnovers (17.9 ppg), led by Jayson Tatum’s 4.6 ppg, which leads the league. The Pelicans allow the seventh-most points off turnovers (18.1 ppg).

Bucks (29-16) at Clippers (31-16)

10 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• The Bucks won the first meeting of the season with the Clippers, 105-100 on Feb. 28, as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Bucks to a comeback win. The Bucks have won seven straight games when Giannis scores at least 30 points; they went just 4-7 in such games prior to this run.

• Kawhi Leonard defended Giannis Antetokounmpo for a team-high 3:33 and held him to four points on 2-4 shooting from the field. Giannis scored just 11.1% of his points against Leonard in 27.2% of his total offensive matchup time.

• Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the Milwaukee win. Giannis has nine games this season with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists – the second-most in the league behind Nikola Jokic (10). Giannis has 64 such games in his career – the second-most behind Russell Westbrook (80) since Giannis entered the league in 2013-14.

• The Clippers enter Monday riding a five-game win streak – tied with Utah for the longest active streak in the league. Over the past five games, Kawhi Leonard has averaged a team-high 23.8 points on 57.1-40-92.6 shooting splits. Terance Mann has played at least 23 minutes in each of the past five games and has averaged 15.4 points on 57.4% shooting.

• The Clippers lead the NBA in 3-point percentage at 41.6%, trailing only the 1996-97 Charlotte Hornets for the top team 3-point percentage (42.8%) in league history. The 2015-16 Warriors also shot 41.6%, but their percentage is slightly lower than this year’s Clippers. The Bucks allow the 10th highest 3-point percentage in the league (37.3%) on the fourth-most attempts (38.6 per game).