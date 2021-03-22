Tune-In Tidbits: NBA TV Monday, March 22, 2021

Pacers (19-22) at Bucks (27-14)

9 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• Milwaukee won the first meeting of the season with Indiana, 130-110 on Feb. 3, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double (21 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) as he led seven Bucks in double figures. Domantas Sabonis scored a game-high 33 points — one of his four 30-point games on the season — in the first meeting with Milwaukee. He scored 20 points on 8-16 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 from 3-point range in 6:47 against Brook Lopez, and shot 2-for-3 against both Bobby Portis and Antetokounmpo.

• The Bucks enter Monday riding a six-game win streak — the second-longest active streak in the league behind Atlanta’s eight in a row. During the streak, all five Bucks starters have averaged at least 12 points per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (who will miss Monday’s game due to a knee sprain) with 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

• Indiana is 3-2 since Caris LeVert made his Pacers’ debut on March 13. LeVert has averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes per game after missing two months of action due to surgery to remove a cancerous mass from his kidney that was discovered in his physical following his trade from Brooklyn to Indiana.

• The Bucks (15.6 ppg) and Pacers (15.2 ppg) rank third and fourth, respectively, in fast break points per game. Nearly a third of Milwaukee’s fast break points come from the league leader in the category — Giannis Antetokounmpo at 5.1 ppg.

• Domantas Sabonis is one of the league’s top playmaking big men – his 6.2 assists per game ranks second among centers to Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Sabonis also creates plays for his teammate with his league-leading 6.6 screen assists per game. Sabonis creates 16.3 ppg with his traditional assists and another 15.5 ppg with his screen assists.