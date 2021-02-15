Tune-In Tidbits: NBA TV Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Rockets (11-15) at Wizards (7-17)

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• This will be John Wall’s first game in Washington since being traded to the Rockets in the offseason. In his first meeting against his old team in Houston on Jan. 26, Wall led the Rockets with 24 points and five assists in a 107-88 win.

• Wall was drafted by Washington as the No. 1 overall pick in 2010 and spent his first nine seasons in D.C. During his time with the Wizards, Wall accrued several franchise top 10 rankings: seventh in games played (573), fourth in scoring (10,879), first in assists (5,282), first in steals (976), seventh in field goals made (3,942), fourth in 3-pointers made (539) and second in free throws made (2,456).

• In their first meeting this season, Beal scored a game-high 33 points but needed 28 shots to get there (12-28 FG, 1-5 3P, 8-8 FT). Oladipo was the primary defender on Beal for a team high 4:32 (37% of Beal’s offensive matchup time) and held Beal to seven points on 3-7 FG, 1-2 3P. Beal had more success against P.J. Tucker; in 1:50 of matchup time, Beal had 10 points on 3-6 FG, 4-4 FT, drawing three shooting fouls.

• The Rockets enter Monday looking to snap a five-game losing streak – their longest single-season losing streak since dropping five straight from Dec. 20-29, 2017. In this current streak, the Rockets are averaging just 98.8 points per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 27.6% on 3-pointers as a team. Their three road losses in this streak have been by an average of 25.4 points, while their two home losses have been by just 6.0 points.

• Washington is coming off a 104-91 win over Boston on Sunday behind 35 points from Bradley Beal and a near triple-double from Russell Westbrook (13 pts, 11 ast, 9 reb). The Wizards are looking to win consecutive games for only the second time this season (Jan. 1-3), but will need to do so on the second night of a back-to-back. So far this season, the Wizards are 3-3 on zero days rest. Beal is averaging 34.8 points in five games with no rest, while this would be Westbrook’s first time playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Heat (11-15) at Clippers (20-8)

10 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• LA won the first meeting with Miami this season, 109-105 on Jan. 28, as both teams played without their star players – Jimmy Butler for Miami, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for LA. The Clippers rallied back from an 18-point deficit for the win as Nicolas Batum (18 points) led a balanced attack with six Clippers scoring at least 12 points in the win.

• Tyler Herro led the Heat with 19 points in the first meeting with LA, but shot just 8-21 (41.7%) from the field and 1-6 (16.7%) on 3-pointers in the loss. Reggie Jackson defended Herro for a game-high 3:43 (36.4% of Herro’s offensive matchup time) and held Herro to three points on 1-4 shooting. Luke Kennard defended Herro for 1:47 (17.5% of matchup time) and also held Herro to two points on 1-3 shooting.

• The Clippers enter Monday having won three straight games and seven of their last 10 as they are one of just three teams (all in the West) to reach 20 wins so far this season. Lou Williams has appeared in all three games of the current streak and has averaged 24.7 points on 56% shooting from the field as well as 6.3 assists per game. Kawhi Leonard has played in two of the three games and scored a team-high 34.5 ppg on 58.7% shooting form their field and 50% on 3-pointers.

• The Clippers are the top 3-point shooting team in the NBA at 42.2% – the only team shooting above 40% on the season. The Clippers have three of the top 10 3-point shooters in the league in Marcus Morris Sr. (4th, 48.4%), Paul George (7th, 47.8%) and Nic Batum (10th, 45.6%).

• Patrick Beverley is shooting a career-best 43.6% from 3-point range this season as he is taking advantage of his open looks. Only four of Beverley’s 78 3-point attempts have come with a defender within four feet of him, while 38 of his attempts are classified as open (closest defender between 4-6 feet away) and 36 have been wide open (closest defender at least 6 feet away).