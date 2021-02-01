Tune-In Tidbits: NBA TV Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Get ready for Monday’s NBA TV game between the Mavericks and Suns with five key stats to know about the matchup.

Suns (10-8) at Mavericks (8-12), 8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

The Suns lead the season series 2-0 with both games decided by six points or less. So far this season, the Mavericks are 1-4 in games decided by six points or less, while the Suns are 4-6.

The Suns won the opening game of a two-game set on Saturday as they rallied from a 15-point third quarter deficit to finish with a 111-105 win. Chris Paul scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback. It was the first time in eight games this season that the Mavericks led by at least 11 points and lost the game.

The Suns are 2-2 over their last four games, all of which have been played without Devin Booker as he nurses a hamstring injury. In 14 games with Booker this season, Chris Paul has averaged 13.3 points per game. In the four games without Booker, Paul has increased his scoring to 23.8 ppg – a 10.5 ppg improvement.

The Mavericks enter Monday looking to snap a five-game losing streak – their longest losing streak since dropping seven straight in March 2019. During the streak, Luka Doncic has averaged a team-high 29.0 points, but Dallas has only two other double-digit scorers as they have averaged 106.2 ppg as a team, which ranks 25th in the league over that stretch.

The Suns rank fifth in the league in assist percentage with 64.8% of their baskets being assisted, including 87.3% of their 3-point field goals. Meanwhile, the Mavericks rank 27th in assist percentage at 55.6% as Luka Doncic leads all players with 10.8 field goal attempts per game coming after seven dribbles or more – this accounts for 52.8% of his shot attempts.