Tune-In Tidbits: NBA TV Monday, April 5, 2021

Knicks (25-25) at Nets (34-16)

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• The Nets enter Monday with the top-ranked offense in the league — scoring 117.2 points per 100 possessions. However, the Knicks have the fourth-ranked defense in the league — holding their opponents to 107.6 points per 100 possessions. New York allows the lowest 3-point percentage (33.6%) and the third-fewest points in the paint (42.5), which are two areas where the Nets usually thrive. Brooklyn ranks third in 3-point percentage (39.2%) and ninth in points in the paint (49.2 ppg).

• The Nets lead the season series 2-0 and have won six of the last eight games between the two New York City squads. The Nets defeated the Knicks 117-112 on March 15 as Kyrie Irving (34) and James Harden (21) combined for 55 points with Kevin Durant sidelined. The Nets won 116-109 on Jan. 13 with Durant scoring 26 points while Irving was out and Harden had yet to join the team. Irving may have to go alone tonight as Durant remains out and Harden missed Sunday’s game due to hamstring tightness. When Durant and Harden are off the court, Irving averages 38.3 points per 100 possessions, which is more than six points higher than when all three are on the court together (32.2 points per 100).

• Jeff Green is one of six Nets to appear in both games against New York and has averaged 15.5 points on 70.6% (12-for-17) shooting from the field and 83.3% (5-for-6) from 3-point range. The Nets have outscored the Knicks by a team-best 19 points in Green’s 67 minutes on court.

• In two games against the Nets this season, Julius Randle is averaging 31.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals. Randle’s 31.5 ppg is the third-highest scoring average against the Nets this season among the 158 players that have played at least two games against Brooklyn.

• New York’s Immanuel Quickley ranks fourth among eligible rookies in scoring (12.4 ppg), fifth in 3-pointers made (1.9 per game) and was ranked third in the most recent NBA.com Kia Rookie Ladder. RJ Barrett ranks third among eligible second-year players in scoring (17.2 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (5.9 rpg).