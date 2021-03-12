Tune-In Tidbits: NBA TV Friday, March 12, 2021

Nuggets (21-15) at Grizzlies (17-16)

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• Denver opens the second half of the season riding a four-game win streak. During the streak, Nikola Jokic has averaged a triple-double (28.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 10.3 apg), while Jamal Murray has averaged 24.3 points on 57.4% FG, 41.7% 3P, 100% FT shooting splits.

• The Grizzlies defeated the Wizards on Wednesday in their first game out of the All-Star break. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 29 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in the win. Valanciunas joins Andre Drummond and Rudy Gobert as the only players with multiple 20-20 games this season.

• Among second-year players, Ja Morant ranks first in assists (7.8 apg, 10th overall) and second in scoring (19.8 ppg, 41st overall).

• The Grizzlies lead the NBA in points in the paint (55.9 ppg), which matches their league-leading average from last season exactly. Ja Morant (11.8 ppg) and Jonas Valanciunas (11.7) lead the Grizzles, but rank 14th and 15th overall among players.

• The Grizzlies also lead the NBA in fast break points (16.6 per game), while the Nuggets rank 16th (11.9 ppg). The Grizzlies seek opportunities to run as they rank eighth in the league in pace (101.17 possessions per 48 minutes), while the Nuggets rank 27th in pace (98.04).

Pacers (16-19) at Lakers (24-13)

10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

• The Pacers rank fourth in points in the paint (53.3 ppg) and are led by All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who ranks fifth among all players at 13.2 ppg in the key.

• T.J. McConnell leads all players in steals (2.0 per game) and deflections (3.9 per game) and ranks second to Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons in loose balls recovered (1.4 per game).

• The Pacers rank 18th in the league in offensive efficiency (110.9 points per 100 possessions) and will face the top-ranked Lakers’ defense (106.1 points allowed per 100 possessions). The Lakers (54.3%, 10th) and Pacers (54.1%, 11th) are nearly identical in effective field goal percentage on offense, but the Lakers rank fourth in opponent eFG% (51.9% allowed).

• The Lakers rank fifth in the league in second-chance points (14.4 per game), while the Pacers allow the second-most second-chance points in the league (14.5 per game). Indiana allows the sixth-highest opponent offensive rebound percentage (27.9%).

• LeBron James is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists as the Lakers open the second half of the season. Only three players in NBA history have averaged 25-8-7 in their 30s: Larry Bird (age 30, 1986-87), John Havlicek (age 31, 1970-71; age 32, 1971-72) and LeBron James (age 32, 2016-17; age 33, 2017-18; age 34, 2018-19). LeBron is on pace to do it for a fourth time in his 30s at age 36; no other player did it after 32.