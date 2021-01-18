Tune-In Tidbits: MLK Day tripleheader on TNT

Get ready for an MLK Day tripleheader on TNT with five key stats to know about each matchup.

9 games today with hoops all day on NBA TV and TNT.

📱💻: NBA League Pass

➡️: https://t.co/Laecx0phzX pic.twitter.com/DyJD8DShJr — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2021

• The Grizzlies enter Monday riding a four-game win streak. During the streak, they lead all teams in assists (30.3 per game) and are tied for fourth in fewest turnovers (11.8 per game).

• Ja Morant made his return to the court on Saturday after missing eight games; he finished with 17 points on 7-14 shooting and six assists in Memphis’ 106-104 win.

• Of the 28 players that have defended at least five shots at the basket per game, Memphis Jonas Valanciunas ranks fourth in rim protection, holding opponents to 50% shooting.

• Chris Paul enters Monday ranked third in the league in assists (8.7 per game) and is creating 22.5 points per game for the Suns off those assists.

• Cameron Johnson ranks second in the league in wide-open 3-point attempts (5.1 per game); he is shooting 35.7% on those attempts so far this season.

• Kevin Durant ranks second in the league in scoring (30.7 PPG) and is shooting career highs from the field (54.8%) and from 3-point range (48.3%).

• Of the 28 players that have attempted at least five catch-and-shoot jumpers per game, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris has the top effective field goal percentage (79.2%) by nearly nine percentage points over the second-ranked shooter.

• The Bucks have been the best first-quarter team in the league – averaging a 6.1-point lead after the first 12 minutes of play. Meanwhile, the Nets has been the best fourth-quarter team – outscoring their opponents by an average of 3.0 points per game in the final 12 minutes of play.

• Brooklyn’s James Harden (32 PTS, 12 REB, 14 AST) became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in his debut with a new team during the Nets’ win over Orlando on Saturday.

• Of the 28 players that have defended at least five shots at the basket per game, Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez ranks second in rim protection, holding opponents to just 43.2% shooting.

Warriors (6-6) at Lakers (11-3), 10:00 ET, TNT

• Of the 14 players that average at least five post ups per game, Anthony Davis has the top field goal percentage at 61.5%, which is five percentage points higher than any other qualified player.

• Lakers teammates Alex Caruso (58.3%) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (55.3%) ranks second and third in the league, respectively, in 3-point accuracy this season.

• The Lakers lineup for LeBron James, Marc Gasol, Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has outscored its opponents by 66 points in their 126 minutes on the court together – it is the highest plus/minus of any five-man lineup this season.

• Stephen Curry enters Monday ranked third in the NBA in scoring at 28.4 points per game, which is on pace to be his highest scoring average since his last MVP season in 2015-16 (30.1 PPG).

• The Warriors play at the third-fastest pace in the league (104.67 possessions per 48 minutes), averaging four extra possessions per game than the 19th-ranked Lakers (100.43).