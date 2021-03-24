Tune-In Tidbits: ESPN Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Celtics (21-22) at Bucks (28-14)

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

• Boston won the first meeting of the season 122-121 on Dec. 23 in the season opener for both teams, thanks to a 3-point bank shot with 0.4 second remaining by Jayson Tatum. Tatum is tied with Damian Lillard and Jamal Murray for the most field goals made (seven) in the final minute of a one-possession game (ahead or behind by three points or less).

• The Bucks enter Wednesday riding a seven-game win streak, with an average margin of victory of 12.7 points. They have won close games (four decided by seven points or less) and blowouts (two decided by 27 points or more) during this streak. The Bucks lead the NBA with eight wins by 25 points or more this season; the Celtics have three such wins.

• The Celtics are one of three teams along with Brooklyn and New Orleans with at least two players averaging 24 points or more – Jayson Tatum (24.9 ppg) and Jaylen Brown (24.7 ppg). The Celtics have been better when only one of either Tatum or Brown scores 24 or more points (13-11) compared to when they both score at least 24 in the same game (4-8).

• Milwaukee ranks fourth in the league in both 3-point percentage (39.1%) and 3-pointers made (14.7 per game), despite the fact that none of their players rank in the top 50 in 3-pointers made per game. Khris Middleton leads the Bucks at 2.2 per game (53rd in NBA). To put that in perspective, the three teams ahead of Milwaukee in 3-pointers made (Utah, Portland, Toronto) all have at least three players averaging more than 2.2 3-pointers made per game.

• The Celtics rank second to Portland in both pull-up shot attempts (28.1 per game) and points per game on pull-ups (26.2 per game). The Celtics and Nets are the only two teams that have three players that attempt at least seven pull-ups per game: Jaylen Brown (7.0 FGA, 48.4 eFG%), Kemba Walker (9.1 FGA, 46.1 eFG%) and Jayson Tatum (10.1 FGA, 48.0 eFG%).

Nets (30-14) at Jazz (31-11)

10 p.m. ET, ESPN

• This is a matchup of two of the three teams in the league with at least 30 wins so far this season. The Nets rank second in the East at 30-14 behind the Sixers (31-13), and the Jazz own the top record in the league at 31-11. Utah also owns the top point differential in the league (plus 347 total, 8.3 per game).

• The Nets (39.7%) and Jazz (39.6%) rank second and third, respectively, in 3-point percentage this season. The Jazz lead the league with 16.9 3-pointers made per game, while the Nets rank fifth at 14.6 per game. Utah is among the top teams in defending the 3-point shot as they allow the fewest 3-pointers made (11.0) and attempted (30.8) and hold their opponents to the seventh-lowest 3-point percentage (35.5%).

• While the Nets lead the league in offense, scoring 117.9 points per 100 possessions, the Jazz are the only team in the league to rank in the top five in both offensive efficiency (116.7, 4th) and defensive efficiency (108.7, 5th).

• James Harden (who is listed as questionable for tonight) is coming off a 25-point, 17-assist performance as he led the shorthanded Nets (no Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving) to a 116-112 win over the Blazers on Tuesday. There have been two games this season in which a player has reached at least 25 points and 17 assists – both by Harden, one with Houston and last night with Brooklyn. Harden has seven such games in his career – the most of any active player in the NBA.

• Brooklyn ranks eighth in the NBA in points in the paint at 49.3 per game. They will need to contend with one of the league’s top interior defenders in Rudy Gobert, who ranks second in the league in blocks (3.0 per game) and 10th in rim protection as he holds opponents to 52.7% shooting at the basket while he’s defending.